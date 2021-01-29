Gallia Local BOE approves agenda items

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education met earlier this week to approve agenda items.

All board members, including Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman, were present at the meeting.

The board accepted the following resignations: Morgan Saunders, teacher, effective Jan. 19, 2021 and Sherri Shriver, cook, effective Jan. 22, 2021.

The board approved Joe Hammond as the head JV basketball coach at South Gallia High School on a supplemental contract for the 2020-21 school year.

Corey Short was approved as a substitute custodian for the 2020-21 school year.

Brittany Beman, Sarah Roush and Laura Wells were granted leave without pay to be granted after personal leave has been exhausted.

The board approved the contract with the Gallia County Engineer’s Office regarding 2021 Material and Services.

The board approved the financial report presented by treasurer Lily Blevins.

The board noted important dates as Feb. 12 for an in-service day and Feb. 15 as Presidents’ Day when students are not in school.

During the meeting, the board held an executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. The board was in the session for over two hours.

The next meeting for the Gallia County Local Schools Board of Education is scheduled for Feb. 22.