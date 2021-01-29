Seven sentenced in Gallia Common Pleas Court

GALLIPOLIS — On Friday, Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the recent sentencings of seven individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

According to a news release from Holdren’s office:

Timothy R. Ratcliff, age 36, of Lewisville, Ohio, was recently convicted of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Ratcliff was sentenced to a minimum period of 6.5 years and a maximum period of 9 years in prison. The Court noted at sentencing that Ratcliff has a history of criminal convictions, having served prior prison terms. Additionally, according to the news release from Holdren’s office, “Ratcliff exhibits a pattern of drug abuse with a refusal to engage in treatment.” Upon his release from prison, Ratcliff will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Shannon Tyler Henderson, age 25, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. Henderson was sentenced to a minimum period of 8 years and a maximum period of 12 years. The Court noted at sentencing that Henderson has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term. Additionally, “Henderson exhibits a pattern of drug abuse with a refusal to engage in treatment,” according to the news release. Upon his release from prison, Henderson will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 3 years.

Matthew S. Yonker, age 36, of Racine, Ohio, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree. Yonker was sentenced to a minimum period of 7 years and a maximum period of 10.5 years. Upon his release from prison, Yonker will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 5 years.

Anthony M. Moore, age 43, of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Moore was sentenced to prison for 12 months. The Court noted at sentencing that Moore has a history of criminal convictions, having served a prior prison term.

Daniel F. Belcher, age 42, of Xenia, Ohio, was convicted of Nonsupport of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. Belcher was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Jessica L. Legg, age 32, of Southside, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 28 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to report to probation, failing to sign releases and complete probation paperwork. Legg was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Russell D. Sargent, age 42, of Bidwell, Ohio, was convicted of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Sargent was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

