Holzer Health System recently received a donation of “Puzzles for Patients” from the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

The donation consisted of crossword and word seek puzzles for our patients to utilize while staying at the hospital. Shown pictured left to right : Ryan Finch, director, Organizational Experience, Holzer Health System, Dr. Mike Canady, chief executive officer, Holzer Health System, Brent Saunders, chairman, Board of Directors, Holzer Health System, Debbie Saunders, MLIS, library director, Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library, Traci Sisson-Good, board member, Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library, and Holzer Manager, Therapy Services, John Cunningham, executive vice president, Holzer Health System, Lisa Halley, chief administrative officer, Holzer Health System, Dr. Rodney Stout, chief medical officer, Holzer Health System, and Abby Greer, manager, Holzer Heritage Foundation.

“Holzer is proud to receive this gracious donation to distribute to our patients,” shared Finch. “The library graciously reached out and asked if they could assist in providing materials to help our patients pass the time while they heal. We appreciate the donation and support of our local communities as we continue to provide quality, safe healthcare services for our friends and family members.”

For more information on Holzer services, or how to donate to our facilities, please visit www.holzer.org.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.