GCSD Board of Ed approves agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education met earlier this month for an organizational and regular meeting.

Board member Lynn Angell was elected as president and Morgan Saunders was elected as vice president for the 2021 year.

The board will meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. for regular meetings at Washington Elementary through May. The June and July meetings will be held at Gallia Academy Middle School. The August meeting will be at Gallia Fleet Services. The remainder of the meetings will rotate among the buildings.

The board authorized the Treasurer Bethany Lewis to sign all vouchers and accounts payable and request tax advances form the county auditor and invest interim funds when available.

The board authorized the superintendent to act as agent for all federal and state programs and purchasing for the district.

The board also authorized the superintendent to: post positions and employ substitute or part-time personnel as needed; accept resignations on behalf of the board; employ legal/consultant services during the year until the organizational meeting of 2022; exercise the authority of the board to prohibit persons form entering upon any properties and/or premises owned or operated by the GCSD Board of Education.

The board accepted the following resignations: Damon Ledford, teacher, effective May 28, 2021; and Robert Rocchi, custodian, effective Jan. 12, 2021.

The board approved Jennifer Pryor’s request for maternity leave beginning on or around March 1, 2021 and ending on or around May 17, 2021.

The board employed Tracy Fitch as a 29-hour aide at Step 0 on the classified salary schedule, effective Jan. 19, 2021.

The board approved Jordan Walker as a substitute Teacher for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved the following contracts: 2021 Material and Services Contract with the Board of County Commissioners of Gallia County; Transportation Agreement with Vinton County Local School District Board of Education beginning Jan. 19; Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center Agreement for reduced membership cost for district staff.

The board approved the revised GCSD reopening plan.

The following are the board president’s appointments to the superintendent’s administrative committees for 2021: Academics – John O’Brien and Amee Rees; Alumni – Rees; Athletics – Rees and Saunders; Facilities/Construction – Angell and Saunders; Finance – Angell and Troy Miller; Legislative Liaison – Reese; Naming Rights – Angell; Negotiations/Insurance – Angell and Miller; Policy – O’Brien; Records – Miller; Safety – Reese and Saunders; Stadium Project – Reese; Technology – Rees and Saunders; Transportation – Angell and Saunders; School Building Liaisons – GAHS: Miller, GAMS: O’Brien, Green Elementary: Saunders, Rio Grande Elementary: Rees, Washington Elementary: Angell.

The board approved the financial report for the month of December.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_Tribune-9.jpg