Rio hosts human trafficking awareness series

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College is partnering with area organizations to bring awareness and education about human trafficking.

Rio in conjunction with Eyes Up Appalachia and The Gallia County Citizens for Prevention & Recovery (CPR), will host three virtual seminars held the last Friday of January, February, and March.

According to a news release from Rio, “Seriously? That’s Human Trafficking?” starts the series off at 1 p.m. on Jan 29. Stephanie Rollins a 21-year survivor of human trafficking and advocate as a peer support specialist who mentors survivors on their road to recovery is the featured speaker.

“It is so important that institutions of higher education are aware of what human trafficking looks like and how it can impact their students,” Eyes Up Appalachia Founder Christi Scott Bartman said. “It is only through the involvement of this next generation of leaders in these efforts that we hope to make a lasting impact.”

Shannon Dalton, co-organizer and Community Programming Coordinator for Gallia Jackson Meigs ADAMH Board added, “We hope to inspire students, staff, and faculty to respond, take action and impact their community. Rio has ‘caring family’ value on campus; I think it is possible to extend that value of care across our region and statewide in response to human trafficking.”

The event is hosted via Zoom and will stream on Rio’s Facebook (URioGrande).

