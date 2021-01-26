Commissioners hold weekly meeting

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved numerous items during their regular weekly meeting.

A contract was approved with the Monroe County Jail for the housing of prisoners at the jail facility. The cost at the facility is $65 per prisoner, per day.

The commissioners approved the purchase/set up of Courtview for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The matter was tabled from the Jan. 7 meeting at which time two options were presented for the implementation of the system. The matter was tabled to consult with the judges and clerk of courts to determine the best option for the sheriff’s office access. Courtview is utilized by the courts and will allow for the deputies to access court documents when needed.

In other business, the commissioners,

Authorized Clerk Tonya Edwards to post a public notice in the newspaper regarding a CHIP program hearing.

Approved sending a letter to Ohio Speaker of the House Cupp regarding the appointment of a non-voting member to serve on the Meigs County Transportation Improvement District’s Board of Trustees as required by the Ohio Revised Code.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $129,993.74 from county general and a total of $324,688.69.

Approved a transfer of $15,000 to the Furtherance of Justice fund for the Meigs County Prosecutor.

Approved a partial payment of $10,000 for the sheriff’s office Furtherance of Justice fund to be used for the last vehicle payment for the cruisers.

Appointed Commissioner Shannon Miller to serve as the Chief Elected Official for Meigs County on the Area 14 Workforce Development Board.

Approved a disconnect and reconnect policy for the Meigs County Water and Sewer District.

Regular weekly meetings of the Meigs County Commissioners are held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Meigs County Courthouse.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

