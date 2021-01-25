Gallia man convicted of Rape, sentencing set for Feb. 8

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced on Monday that Gary P. McGuire, age 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Rape, a felony of the first degree, in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

According to a news release from Holdren, McGuire faces a possible maximum prison term of 11-16.5 years under Ohio law. McGuire will be sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 8.

The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office will release additional details of this case following sentencing, according to the news release.

“The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office thanks Deputies Barger and Hill of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication to this matter,” the release further stated.

