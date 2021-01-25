Two in custody following reported vehicle theft

GREEN TWP. — Two people were taken into custody and criminal charges are reportedly forthcoming as a result of an ongoing investigation into an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regards to this investigation into the reported theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in the morning hours of Monday, Jan. 25 in Green Township.

“At approximately 8:10 a.m., the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of the theft of a motor vehicle from the Sun Valley Drive area in Green Township. As dispatchers were providing deputies with initial information regarding the theft of the vehicle, a deputy on patrol near the Village of Rio Grande observed a vehicle fitting the description of the reported stolen vehicle traveling westbound on State Route 588 near the Bob Evans Farms. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed in an apparent attempt to evade apprehension. The deputy continued after the vehicle to the intersection of State Route’s 588 and 325. The operator of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle on State Route 325 North in the area of the Rio Grande McDonalds and the vehicle came to rest off of the roadway. Two people have been taken into custody as a result of the quick and exemplary work of this deputy and criminal charges are forthcoming. At this time, this investigation is ongoing” stated Sheriff Champlin.

Champlin further states “this investigation is an example of great police work by your deputies and the dispatching staff of the Gallia County 911 Center. We’re very thankful for the fact that our deputies do an excellent job protecting our communities and put themselves in positions to solve crimes and bring closures to these types of investigations quickly and efficiently.”