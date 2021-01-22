COVID-19 death reported in Meigs … Latest case data in Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Meigs County on Friday.

“The Meigs County Health Department unfortunately is reporting one additional death associated with COVID-19 in Meigs County, in the 70 to 79-year-old range. This brings the total deaths associated with COVID-19 to 23 since the beginning of the pandemic. The Meigs County Health Department would like to express our condolences to the individual’s families,” stated a news release from the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 20 additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,954 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of seven since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 26 deaths, 111 hospitalizations, and 1,718 presumed recovered individuals (five new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,954 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 260 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 325 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 266 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 293 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 283 cases (2 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 235 cases (23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 165 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 127 cases (33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 20 additional confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday as part of Friday’s update.

There are 81 active cases, and 1,130 total cases (1,057 confirmed, 73 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 23 deaths (one new), 1,029 recovered cases (26 new), and 58 hospitalizations since April. The next update is scheduled for Friday afternoon due to Thursday’s vaccine clinic.

Age ranges for the 1,130 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 43 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 104 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 171 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 151 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 165 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 167 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 151 cases (4 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 114 cases (4 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 8 total deaths)

80-89 — 44 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 19 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

In addition, the MCHD completed another COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Jan. 21, which allowed 100 individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The total vaccinations administered by the health department is now at 437.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,452 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday morning, 20 more than Thursday. Of those, 1,415 are confirmed cases and 37 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,452 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 31 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 119 cases (plus 3 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 252 cases (plus 6 probable cases (1 new), 3 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 200 cases (plus 10 probable case (2 new), 6 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 203 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 223 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 188 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 199 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 19 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 49.57 on Friday, up from 45.26 on Thursday, with a 5.89 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,278 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 7,314). There were 81 new deaths (21-day average of 78), 204 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 295) and 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 29) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 113,615 cases with 1,856 deaths. There was an increase of 998 cases from Thursday and 7 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,820,409 lab test have been completed, with a 5.52 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.93 percent. There are 25,342 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday that 146,469 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 35,991 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

