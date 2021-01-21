O’Bleness, Athens City-County HD partnering on centralized vaccination clinic

ATHENS — O’Bleness Hospital and the Athens City-County Health Department have joined together to offer a community vaccine clinic on the Athens campus of Ohio University. The clinic is open now at 191 West Union Drive, the new Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine building, by appointment and as vaccines become available.

The clinic is currently providing COVID-19 vaccines to patients 80 years of age and older and others who meet the criteria for group 1B in accordance with guidance from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

The health department is experiencing high call volumes and asks that community members register by adding their information to the department’s Vaccination Interest List, which can be found on their website at www.athenspublichealth.org. However, if community members still have questions, they should call the department at (740) 592.4431.

Community members who have registered with the health department but opt to receive their vaccine at another location should contact the health department to remove their names from the list. Those considering receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should also be aware that wherever they receive their first dose, they will need to return to the same location to receive their second dose.

The clinic is open to residents outside of Athens County as well as those in Athens County according to a OhioHealth O’Bleness spokesperson.

Requests for walk-in appointments at the clinic or at OhioHealth physician offices will not be accepted.

“Rolling out the vaccine in an efficient manner is a critically important element of our community’s fight against this pandemic,” said Mark Seckinger, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital president. “We believe that combining forces with the health department allows us all to do what we do best: care for our community. This collaborative approach will combine the quantity of vaccine supply, streamline vaccination schedules and ensure those who have interest in getting vaccinated, starting with our most vulnerable, get it in the easiest way possible.”

“Many local residents have OhioHealth physicians,” said Dr. James Gaskell, Health Commissioner, Athens City-County Health Department. “We feel that joining together, using our long-standing partnership in this critical hour best serves our community members as they look to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.”

For information regarding COVID-19, contact the Athens City-County Health Department at 740-592-4431 or visit their website (www.athenspublichealth.org), Facebook page or Twitter (@acchd_oh). Other information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s webpage ( www.cdc.gov) and the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus webpage (www.coronavirus.ohio.gov).

Information provided by OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.