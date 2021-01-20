Two COVID deaths reported in Meigs … the latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Meigs County Health Department as part of Wednesday’s news release.

“The Meigs County Health Department unfortunately is reporting two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 in Meigs County, both of which were in the 70 to 79-year-old range. This brings the total deaths associated with COVID-19 to 22 since the beginning of the pandemic. The Meigs County Health Department would like to express our condolences to the individual’s families,” stated a news release from the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services reported 17 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Mason County.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Gallia County on Wednesday, as well as one new hospitalization.

Local vaccinations

The Meigs County Health Department completed another COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Jan. 19, which allowed 110 individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The total vaccinations administered by the health department is now at 337.

Local schools

In a pair of letters posted to the Southern Local School District website, Supt. Tony Deem noted that “either a Southern Elementary School staff member or student” and “either a Southern Middle School High School staff member or student” have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,934 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 13 since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 26 deaths, 111 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,686 presumed recovered individuals (19 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 1,934 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 257 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 324 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 263 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 291 cases (1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 280 cases (3 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 233 cases (1 new case, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 162 cases (3 new cases, 30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 124 cases (2 new cases, 33 hospitalizations, 13 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 85 active cases, and 1,108 total cases (1,037 confirmed, 71 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 22 deaths (two new), 1,003 recovered cases (six new), and 58 hospitalizations (one new) since April.

Age ranges for the 1,101 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 42 cases

10-19 — 103 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 167 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 148 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 164 cases (3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 164 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 147 cases (16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 110 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 18 total hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 7 total deaths)

80-89 — 44 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 18 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,405 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday morning, 17 more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,372 are confirmed cases and 33 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,405 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 30 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 116 cases (plus 4 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 245 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 187 cases (plus 8 probable case, 4 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 194 cases (plus 7 probable cases)

50-59 — 220 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 185 cases (plus 4 probable case, 4 deaths)

70+ — 195 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 19 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

On Wednesday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 43.10 on Wednesday with a 5.32 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 6,378 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 7,223). There were 73 new deaths (21-day average of 74), 404 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 286) and 39 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 111,677 cases with 1,836 deaths. There was an increase of 857 cases from Tuesday and 21 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,784,787 lab test have been completed, with a 5.52 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.70 percent. There are 26,217 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Friday that 134,037 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 26,162 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

