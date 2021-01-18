Agricultural Society memberships on sale

GALLIA COUNTY — The 2021 memberships for the Gallia County Agricultural Society are now on sale at Brown’s Insurance Agency on State Rt. 160.

Memberships are $2 and may be purchased during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Membership into the society entitles the member to vote at the annual election held in September. The membership does not entitle the member to admission to the fair. To be eligible for membership, an individual must purchase his/her own membership ticket in person, be at least 18 years of age or older, and reside in Gallia County.