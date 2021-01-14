The season of winter reading at Bossard

GALLIPOLIS — In the cold winter months, when life is limited to indoors, Bossard Memorial Library is encouraging people to return to traditional entertainment: reading good books.

This year, Bossard is once again offering an adult winter reading program, with prizes offered to incentivize reading. Bossard has offered the program in past years, and continues the tradition this year. This year, the reading program’s theme is “Reading Is Positively Delightful.”

“Of course, we encourage reading all year round, but we know that’s (winter) a time when people tend to have more time to be indoors and curl up with a good book or listen to a good audiobook,” Debbie Saunders, library director, said.

Participants can pick up a reading log at Bossard, and those who read five books or listen to five audiobooks can choose between a six-can cooler, a small notebook and pen set, a Bossard tote bag, or an emergency charger, while supplies last. Additionally, for every book read or audiobook listened to, participants earn a ticket to enter a drawing for six baskets, each of which contains up to one hundred dollars’ worth of items.

“We just really want to encourage a love of reading over these next months,” Saunders said.

The adult winter reading program was launched on Jan. 11, and will continue until April 11.

In addition to its reading program, Bossard offers a myriad of other ways for the community to become involved, from its bike program to take-home crafts to adult coloring.

Bossard Memorial Library has the latest bestsellers and a wide variety of fiction and large-print books and audiobooks. Individuals can download audiobooks and ebooks from the library’s website, and those who do not want to enter the library in-person can also apply for digital library cards at bossardlibrary.org.

The Bossard Memorial Library is currently hosting its adult winter reading program, offering patrons an opportunity to win prizes for their efforts. Selections at the library run the gamut from popular fiction to even books on UFOs. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_ufobooks.jpg The Bossard Memorial Library is currently hosting its adult winter reading program, offering patrons an opportunity to win prizes for their efforts. Selections at the library run the gamut from popular fiction to even books on UFOs. (OVP File Photo)

By Sharla Moody Special to OVP

Sharla Moody is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing from Gallipolis, Ohio. She is a graduate of River Valley High School and currently attends Yale University.

