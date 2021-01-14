COVID-19 related death reported in Mason, Gallia … the latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia and Mason Counties each reported one additional COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported an additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday in Mason County. This individual was a male in the 80-89 year age range.

The Ohio Department of Health reported the death of a person in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update. The person was in the 80-plus age range.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,862 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of six since Wednesday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 26 deaths (1 new), 108 hospitalizations, and 1,564 presumed recovered individuals (23 new) as of Thursday. AS mentioned above, the new death was a person in the 80-plus age range.

Age ranges for the 1,862 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 240 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 318 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 253 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 284 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 267 cases (1 new case, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 225 cases (1 new case, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (29 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 119 cases (33 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 13 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case on Thursday, as well as 19 additional recovered individuals.

There are 60 active cases, and 1,050 total cases (987 confirmed, 63 probable) since April according to the update on Thursday. There have been a total of 20 deaths, 970 recovered cases, and 57 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,050 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 39 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 97 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 157 cases (6 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 141 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 159 cases (3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 153 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 138 cases (1 new case, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 106 cases (17 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 17 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,265 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday morning, 15 more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,233 are confirmed cases and 32 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 26 deaths in Mason County.

As reported earlier in this article, DHHR reported an additional death on Thursday due to COVID-19 — a male in the 80-89 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,265 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 25 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 109 cases (plus 3 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 209 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 6 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 141 cases (plus 8 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 176 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 204 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 180 cases (plus 4 probable case, 4 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 189 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 19 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Thursday, Mason County remained “red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 59.26 on Thursday, with a 8.76 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,654 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 7,316). There were 109 new deaths (21-day average of 73), 340 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 293) and 37 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 29) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, 361,603 vaccines have been given in Ohio as of Thursday.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 105,219 cases with 1,702 deaths. There was an increase of 827 cases from Wednesday and 31 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,690,407 lab test have been completed, with a 5.44 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.94 percent. There are 27,245 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday that 106,453 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 20,004 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

