Drugs reportedly found in vehicle

POMEROY — Drugs were reportedly found in a vehicle after a call of two men passed out on Saturday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that his office received a call of two men passed out in a white van at the ReUp and Stuff Store located on State Route 681 in Pomeroy. Meigs County EMS also responded to the scene.

“Upon deputy’s arrival both men were awake and still sitting in the van. Deputies reported that both men appeared disoriented and declined medical treatment. Both men were found to have active warrants for their arrest. After a probable cause search of the vehicle by deputies they located a tan powder substance that was identified as six grams of heroin along with an unknown white powdery substance. Several paraphernalia items, including uncapped syringes were also located in the vehicle,” stated the news release.

The males were identified as Darren Howard, 27, of Albany and William Morgan, 58, of Pomeroy.

Charges are pending lab results from the BCI&I crime lab and positive identification of the unknown white substance.

