Promotions at Ohio Valley Bank, OVBC

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio—Thomas E. Wiseman, chairman of the Board of Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC), recently announced three promotions.

Bryna S. Butler was promoted to senior vice president, corporate communications, of Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of OVBC. Marilyn E. Kearns was named senior vice president, human resources, of Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of OVBC. Brandon O. Huff was named vice president, director of IT.

Butler is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from the University of Rio Grande, where she received the honor of “Outstanding Communication Graduate” of the year. She began her career at OVB in 1996 as an intern in the desktop publishing department. She earned the designation of A.P.R., an industry-recognized accreditation in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America with certifications in crisis communication, content marketing, and leadership communication. She is a recipient of the PRSA Womack WV Chapter Service Award and the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence, OVB’s highest honor.

According to a news release, in her community, she is a “proud supporter of 4-H,” serves as a board member of the Friends of the Our House Museum, and is a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Gallipolis.” She is a former Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club “Woman of the Year” and an inductee in the Gallia County 4-H Hall of Fame.

Kearns is a graduate of Wahama High School. She began her career at Ohio Valley Bank in 1996 as a payroll clerk and secretary. She is a graduate of the Ohio Bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute and a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking-Human Resources Management through the University of Wisconsin. She has also earned a PHR certification from the Society of Human Resources and is a recipient of the Barlow Award of Excellence. She earned every certificate offered through OVB’s continuing education program and is a former Student of the Year.

In her community, she is an advisory board member and president of the Letart Nature Park Development Organization and a member of the Letart Mountaineer Community Center.

Huff is a graduate of Fairland High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from Marshall University. His career at Ohio Valley Bank began in 2007 as an intern in the Information Technology department. He is a graduate of both the Ohio Bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute and Bank Management School. He is also a recipient of the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence, OVB’s highest honor.

In his community, he is a member of the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, and serves as a Marshall University Alumni Association Board Member.

Information provided by OVBC and OVB.

Butler https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.9-Butler.jpg Butler Huff https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.9-Huff.jpg Huff Kearns https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.9-Kearns.jpg Kearns