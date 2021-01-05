AAA7 releases annual report

Helpful information including Agency highlights, facts and figures were included in the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 2019 annual report that was recently presented to the AAA7 Board of Trustees at its December meeting, according to a news release from the agency.

The AAA7 provides services to ten core counties in Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The AAA7’s 2019 Annual Report, “Starting a New Chapter,” highlights the variety of programs and initiatives made possible through the work of AAA7 staff, the Board of Trustees, Advisory Council, and provider organizations throughout the ten core counties served by the AAA7, and additional counties the AAA7 serves in Ohio through other contracted programs. The programs provided through the AAA7 help older adults and those with disabilities of any age live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

“This Annual Report shares a great deal of valuable information about the many programs and services we provide to seniors and those of any age living with a disability in our district,” stated Nina R. Keller, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7. “We are proud of the four decades of service we have provided to our communities and the growth and expansion we have witnessed over those years. Our reach to help others has expanded over time with the opportunities to serve our district in new and unique ways. We look forward to many more years of providing quality home and community-based long-term care programs and resources to our growing area.”

The AAA7 2019 Annual Report is available to view online at the Agency’s website, www.aaa7.org. At the home page, click the “About AAA7” link at the top of the menu bar, and then click “Publications.” Underneath “Annual Report,” click on “2019.”

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by AAA7.