‘Light Up the Town’ winners… Residents secure holiday decor accolades

GALLIPOLIS — Despite the holiday season coming to a close, the lights are still aglow in Gallipolis and not just at City Park.

Winners of the first Light Up the Town decorating contest have been announced, with residents securing prizes and bragging rights for the year.

Light Up the Town is the name of the inaugural lighting contest sponsored by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club and supported by area businesses with gift cards offered as prizes for those homes and businesses who were chosen as winners of the contest. The “town” in the contest was Gallipolis, though an opportunity for those who live out in the county was available via a People’s Choice winner category.

According to the contest organizers, the following winners were chosen by the Light Up the Town committee and were presented by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club. All winners received an official yard sign, a free turkey from Piggly Wiggly, a $25 Zach and Scotty’s gift certificate, and, as mentioned above, bragging rights for the year.

First-Third place winners in Best Home Decor in Gallipolis are as follows:

First Place: Jeremy Queen and family.

Second Place: Robert, Miles, and Kim Cornwell.

Third Place: Jimmy and Jane Noe

The Best Business Decor winner in downtown Gallipolis, chosen by the Light Up the Town committee, received an official yard sign and goodies from Poppy’s.

Best Business Decor: BoardRoom46

The Light Up the Town People’s Choice winner was chosen through a voting competition on the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club official Facebook page. They received an official yard sign and a custom cutting board from BoardRoom46. This was open to entries across the county.

People’s Choice Winner: Gary Saunders

Business sponsors for “Light Up The Town” were Piggy Wiggly, Elizabeth Clary Music, Shaynaco, LLC., Need-A-Lift, Domino’s Pizza of Gallipolis, Premier Non-Emergency Medical Transport, BoardRoom46.

Pictured are first place winners in Best Home Decor, Jeremy Queen and family. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.29-Queen.jpg Pictured are first place winners in Best Home Decor, Jeremy Queen and family. (Courtesy) Pictured are second place winners in Best Home Decor, Robert, Miles, and Kim Cornwell. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.29-Cornwells.jpg Pictured are second place winners in Best Home Decor, Robert, Miles, and Kim Cornwell. (Courtesy) Pictured are third place winners in Best Home Decor, Jimmy and Jane Noe. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.29-Noe.jpg Pictured are third place winners in Best Home Decor, Jimmy and Jane Noe. (Courtesy) The Best Business Decor award went to BoardRoom46. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.29-Boardroom.jpg The Best Business Decor award went to BoardRoom46. (Courtesy) The Light Up the Town People’s Choice winner was Gary Saunders. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.29-Gary-Saunders.jpg The Light Up the Town People’s Choice winner was Gary Saunders. (Courtesy)

