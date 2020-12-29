‘Reading is Pawsitively Delightful’… Adult winter reading program underway

GALLIPOLIS — Now that the cold winter months have settled upon us, are you taking time to catch up on all the wonderful books you have been wanting to read?

The staff of Bossard Library encourages you to participate in the Library’s annual Adult Winter Reading Program, with this year’s catchy canine theme, “Reading is Pawsitively Delightful.” For every five books borrowed from Bossard Library and read, participants will receive a prize of a six-can cooler with the Bossard Library logo, a notebook and pen set, or a Bossard Library book bag, while supplies last. For each book read up to 25, participants will earn a ticket for a chance to win one of six themed baskets containing items worth up to $100. Participants can use their earned tickets to enter in a drawing for the themed basket they hope to win. Basket themes include: Finding Your Roots; Snuggle Up with a Good Book; Who Done It?; C is For Cookie; Porch Pastimes; and A Little Bit Country. Registration begins January 11, with the program ending on April 11. Prize drawings will be held April 12.

In addition to books and audiobooks borrowed from Bossard Library, eBooks and audiobooks borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and hoopla digital are eligible under the guidelines of the program. Those who do not have a current library card and who are interested in downloading eBooks and audiobooks may visit the library’s website at bossardlibrary.org to learn how to obtain a digital library card.

The library is pleased to offer the latest bestsellers, classics, paperbacks, books on current events, as well as thousands of other books for your reading pleasure. If a book you wish to read is not in the library collection, you may request that the library purchase that title or borrow the item from another library on your behalf. It is the goal of the Library to place books in the hands of readers, so we encourage you to suggest titles of interest to you.

For more information on the library and its programs and services, please call the library at 740-446-7323. Inquiries regarding the Adult Winter Reading Program may be directed to Lynn Pauley at extension 229.

“Paws” to read this winter by visiting Bossard Library, where adults can earn prizes for reading during the cold winter months while checking out all the library has to offer. I believe you will find it “pawsitively” delightful.

Bossard Memorial Library will award its readers over the course of the library’s winter reading program. Pictured from a previous year is a patron with a Bossard Library representative prior to the pandemic. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_BookReadBag.jpg Bossard Memorial Library will award its readers over the course of the library’s winter reading program. Pictured from a previous year is a patron with a Bossard Library representative prior to the pandemic. (OVP File Photo)

Adult winter reading program underway

By Debbie Saunders Special to the Tribune

Debbie Saunders is the director of Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

