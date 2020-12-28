New death, hospitalizations reported across tri-county

OHIO VALLEY — A new death due to COVID-19 was announced in Mason County and additional hospitalizations were reported in Meigs County over the holiday weekend.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County since Thursday. ODH reports 418 are still active cases.

The Meigs County Health Department reported three additional hospitalizations on Monday. The county also reported 25 additional cases of COVID-19 since Thursday.

The Mason County Health Department reported an additional death associated with COVID-19. This individual was reportedly a 90-year-old male.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,585 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 33 since Thursday.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 20 deaths, 95 hospitalizations (an increase of one), and 1,147 presumed recovered individuals (94 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 1,585 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 210 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 272 cases (6 new cases, 5 total hospitalizations)

30-39 — 204 cases (9 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 236 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 231 cases (3 new cases, 8 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 190 cases (20 total hospitalizations, 3 total deaths)

70-79 — 131 cases (3 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-plus — 111 cases (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 30 total hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 25 new confirmed cases, from Friday through Monday, and one probable case of COVID-19, bringing the total county to 853 cases (800 confirmed, 53 probable) since April.

According to the health department, there are three additional hospitalizations due to COVID-19 — one individuals is in the 50-59 age range and two are in the 70-79 age range. There have been 51 total hospitalizations since April.

The department reported an additional 21 individuals are now considered recovered, which brings the total recovered cases in Meigs County to 741.

Age ranges for the 853 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 25 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 76 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 130 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 107 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 130 cases (8 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 123 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 113 cases (5 new case, 12 total hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 91 cases (4 new cases, 16 total hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 39 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 984 total cases (since March) on Monday. Of those cases, 897 are considered recovered and 72 are active. The department also reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 on Monday — a 90-year-old male. The health department reports 15 deaths due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 980 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 46 more than Thursday. Of those, 950 are confirmed cases and 30 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 14 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 980 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 17 cases (3 new confirmed cases)

10-19 — 84 cases (6 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 154 cases (plus 5 probable cases (2 new), 10 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 105 cases (plus 6 probable case (1 new), 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 148 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 156 cases (plus 3 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths, 6 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 133 cases (plus 5 probable case (3 new), 3 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 153 cases (plus 6 probable cases (2 new), 10 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, Mason County continues to be “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 45.26 on Monday, with a 9.38 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,519 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 9,083). There were 62 new deaths (21-day average of 74), 290 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 357) and 30 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 38) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 81,436 cases with 1,263 deaths. There was an increase of 4,197 cases from Thursday (with 726 in the last 24 hours) and 35 new deaths (9 in the last 24 hours). DHHR reports a total of 1,456,625 lab test have been completed, with a 4.66 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 16.39 percent. There are 24,273 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 30,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 60,875 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

