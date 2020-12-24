New deaths, cases reported across tri-county

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 64 new cases were reported on Thursday across the tri-county region.

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional deaths on Thursday, both in the 60-69-year-old age range. There have been 15 deaths associated to COVID-19 in the county.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a total of 1,552 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 30 from the previous day.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 20 deaths, 94 hospitalizations, and 1,053 presumed recovered individuals (39 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 1,552 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 207 cases (1 less case than previous day, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 266 cases (8 new cases, 5 total hospitalizations)

30-39 — 195 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 231 cases (8 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 228 cases (11 new cases, 8 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 190 cases (1 new case, 20 total hospitalizations, 3 total deaths)

70-79 — 128 cases (25 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-plus — 107 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 29 total hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 20 new confirmed cases and three probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total county to 820 cases (768 confirmed, 52 probable) since April.

The health department’s update on Thursday stated two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Both individuals were in the 60-69-year-old age range. There have been 15 deaths associated with the virus since April.

According to the health department, there are three additional hospitalizations due to COVID-19 — these individuals are in the 30-39 age range, 60-69 age range and 70-79 age range. There have been 48 total hospitalizations since April.

The department reported 19 individuals are now considered recovered, which brings the total recovered cases in Meigs County to 720.

Age ranges for the 820 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 24 cases

10-19 — 73 cases (5 new cases)

20-29 — 126 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 103 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 122 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 120 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 108 cases (1 new case, 12 total hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 87 cases (6 new cases, 14 total hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 38 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 934 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, 14 more than Wednesday. Of those, 913 are confirmed cases and 21 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 13 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 934 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 14 cases

10-19 — 78 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 144 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 103 cases (plus 5 probable case (1 new), 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 144 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 150 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 130 cases (plus 2 probable case, 3 death, 1 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 150 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County continues to be “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. The county is “red” on the WVDE weekly map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 46.87 on Thursday, with a 8.08 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 8,828 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 9,848). There were 95 new deaths (21-day average of 81), 320 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 384) and 35 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 41) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

ODH did not update its dashboard on Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Daily number reporting was to resume on Dec. 26 and reflect the totals from Dec. 25 and 26. Ohio Valley Publishing will report these numbers in the next print edition on Tuesday.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 77,239 cases with 1,228 deaths. There was an increase of 1,303 cases from Wednesday and 34 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,422,569 lab test have been completed, with a 4.50 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.90 percent. There are 22,957 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Thursday that 26,487 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 60,875 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

