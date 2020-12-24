Wellington named Chamber executive director

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Josh Wellington as the new executive director.

According to a news release from the Chamber, for two years, Wellington served as the marketing and advertising representative for Kindred Communications and, for the past year, served on the Chamber Board. He also earned the Marianne Campbell Volunteer of the Year award at the 83rd Annual Chamber Banquet.

“I am excited and thankful for this opportunity,” Wellington said. “While I have previously established relationships with many businesses in my board position and with my former employer, I look forward to expanding those relationships throughout the community and making Gallia my first priority.”

Outgoing executive director, Elisha Orsbon, who has served the Chamber for four and half years was recently hired as the new executive director of Gallia County Economic Development.

“It has been an honor to serve the Chamber, its members, and the community,” Orsbon said. “I will forever be grateful for the knowledge, skills, and relationships I have gained during this journey. This new phase in my career is bittersweet. While I love the Chamber and this decision was not made lightly, I am excited to continue my passion for growing Gallia as the new executive director of Gallia County Economic Development. I’d like to further extend my gratitude to the Gallia County Commissioners for entrusting me with this duty.”

“In an uncertain year, full of changes and adversity, the Chamber will be changing a little too. While we will miss Elisha Orsbon and her many talents, we wish her well in her newest role,” said Chamber Board President Jenni Swain. “We, the Board, welcome Josh Wellington to the helm as executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. We are certain we have chosen an individual with much enthusiasm and excitement for his new career. Josh will undoubtedly bring a different and creative perspective to the table when it comes to serving our business members.”

Wellington will officially take over as executive director after Orsbon’s last day of Dec. 30. The Chamber offices will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2021.

Information provided by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

