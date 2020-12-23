Merry Christmas Gallia County

Gallipolis City Park has become a busy destination as onlookers take in Gallipolis In Lights. Organizers stress visitors who choose to enter the park follow the guidelines posted to view the display. Those include: Practice social distancing of at least six feet; facial coverings are required at all times; share sidewalks, step aside to let others pass; if you are sick, or were recently exposed to COVID-19, please do not enter the park. The Gallipolis Daily Tribune wishes everyone in Gallia County a Merry Christmas. The Tribune will not be printing on Friday, Dec. 25 so that our staff may celebrate the Christmas holiday with their families. Regular printing resumes on Saturday, Dec. 26. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

