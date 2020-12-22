ODNR announces virtual winter hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will offer virtual hikes in lieu of the traditional in-person guided tours held in January and February of each year. The naturalist-led, online series will give Ohioans an opportunity to plan their own winter hikes while maintaining a safe social distance.

“ODNR is committed to ensuring that everyone can safely get outdoors, enjoy their annual winter hikes, and get fit naturally to start the new year,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Just because we can’t all hike together doesn’t mean Ohioans will have to miss out on some of the prettiest winter views across the state.”

Throughout the winter months, virtual hikes of state park trails, including well-known favorites and less-traveled options, will be presented on Facebook and the ODNR website by knowledgeable guides. Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, ODNR will offer a variety of tools and online resources so hikers can safely plan a self-guided outing. In addition to an overview of the trails, hikers can expect a review of safety tips for hiking in the cold and wintry weather. The do’s and don’ts of outdoor recreation in cold weather can also be found here.

ODNR will be releasing a limited-edition 2021 Ohio Winter Hike patch so hikers can commemorate their participation in the virtual hike program. The patch will be available for sale by February at reserveohio.com.

Information provided by ODNR.

A view from Hocking Hills State Park.