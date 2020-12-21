Gov. DeWine signs bills into law

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law on Monday.

Senate Bill 123, sponsored by Senators Matt Dolan and Nathan Manning, designates the Dunkleosteus terrelli as the state fossil fish.

House Bill 123, sponsored by Representative Gayle Manning and Former Representative Glenn Holmes, establishes the “Safety and Violence Education Students (SAVE Students) Act,” creating new school safety policy provisions. The bill also allows educational service centers to apply for school safety training grants, and begins a pilot program allotting additional funding for dropout prevention and recovery in E-schools.

House Bill 325, sponsored by Representatives Stephanie Howse and Joe Miller, designates February 18 as “Toni Morrison Day.” Morrison, a native of Lorain, Ohio, is a recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Senate Bill 284, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Bob Peterson, amends Ohio law related to the purchasing and selling of reinsurance.

House Bill 412, sponsored by Representatives Randi Clites and Tim Ginter, creates the Rare Disease Advisory Council.

Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Senators Bob Hackett and Hearcel Craig, prohibits the use of “fail first” drug coverage policies for stage four advanced metastatic cancer patients.

Also on Monday, the Associated Press reported a nominating council forwarded four names to the governor to fill a seat on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to replace its chairman, who resigned days after the FBI searched his Columbus townhome.

According to the AP, the four finalists are Supreme Court Justice Judith French, who lost a re-election bid in November; Anne Vogel, a top DeWine aide who formerly worked as an attorney for the electric utility AEP Ohio; Angela Amos, a policy adviser at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; and Gregory Poulos, the executive director of a non-profit utility group called Consumer Advocates of the PJM States.

French and Vogel are Republicans. Amos is a Democrat and Poulos is an independent. DeWine has 30 days to select Samuel Randazzo’s replacement.

Reporting for the AP, Mark Gillispie and Julie Carr Smyth. Information on the bills signed into law, provided by the office of Gov. Mike DeWine.

PUCO candidates under consideration