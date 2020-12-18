Showing some holiday hospitality

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, pictured far right, along with Santa Claus and The Grinch, recently spent the afternoon visiting residents of long-term care facilities in the area. The visits, meant to spread a little holiday cheer, were safely done from outside the windows of residents. (Gallia Sheriff Facebook Page | Courtesy)
Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, pictured far right, along with Santa Claus and The Grinch, recently spent the afternoon visiting residents of long-term care facilities in the area. The visits, meant to spread a little holiday cheer, were safely done from outside the windows of residents. (Gallia Sheriff Facebook Page | Courtesy)