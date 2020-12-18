More Christmas at the museum… Popular light show extended to Dec. 20

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Call it an unexpected Christmas gift.

Typically the Christmas Light Show hosted by the West Virginia State Farm Museum is illuminated for a limited time only but this year, the museum’s board extended the duration and visitors have until Dec. 20 to take in the display, open nightly from 6-9 p.m.

As previously reported the board stated “due to popular demand” they decided to continue the show for an extra week.

The event is drive-thru only this year but visitors can still go back in time as they view the nativity scene in the Blacksmith Shop, the Farmall and John Deere tractors aglow and more. Also, Santa waits at the end of the loop, wishing a socially-distant “Merry Christmas” to all.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated.

Beth Sergent and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

Popular light show extended to Dec. 20