More than $16K raised for Shop with a Cop

MEIGS COUNTY — The annual Meigs County Shop with a Cop program will take place next week following numerous fundraising efforts.

“The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Pomeroy Police Dept., in cooperation with Loyalty is Forever, are proud to announce an outstanding year of fundraising for the Shop with a Cop Program,” state Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford in a news release. “This year, over $16,000 was raised for the program. The generosity from the community and unity of our first responders in this effort has been nothing short of amazing and we are grateful for their support.”

Fundraising efforts this year included various auctions, raffles and donations from numerous businesses and organizations.

“We would like to thank the Meigs County Firefighter Association, Pomeroy Fire Dept., Bashan Fire Dept., and the Tuppers Plains Fire Dept. for their contributions. We extend a special thanks to Ptl. Leif Babb (PPD) and Sgt. Frank Stewart (MCSO) for their personal efforts in fundraising. A beautiful first responder quilt was donated by Al Proffitt and Pat Barnette to be raffled and we would like to thank them for their generosity,” stated Pitchford.

Tina Richards of Loyalty is Forever also praised the efforts of Babb and Stewart in their fundraising efforts, as well as others who made the 2020 event possible without having to cut the number of participants or money spent. Traditionally, the Ugly Sweater Games in one of the largest fundraisers for the program, but the games were unable to be held in 2020.

Special considerations are being made for the 2020 Shop with a Cop event due to COVID-19.

Each year, first responders from around the county shop with children to select Christmas gifts. Traditionally, the kids are treated to breakfast, a visit with Santa and more. Due to COVID-19, changes are being made which include the children receiving cookies from the Meigs County Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering and a McDonald’s gift card.

Richards added that for the 2020 event Loyalty is Forever is shopping for some of the kids who have provided lists, and with the help of Mark and Theresa Porter, the gifts are to be wrapped and delivered to the children.

Any first responders wanting to participate in the annual Shop with a Cop event on Monday, Dec. 21 should contact Cheyenne Martin via email at cheyenne.trussell@meigssheriff.org or leave your name and phone number on her voicemail at 740-992-4650.

Proceeds from a quilt donated by Albert Proffitt and Pat Barnette were presented to the Shop with a Cop program. Pictured (from left) are Proffitt, Barnette, Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford, Sheriff Keith Wood and Pomeroy fireman Aaron Oliphant. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.17-Shop-1.jpg Proceeds from a quilt donated by Albert Proffitt and Pat Barnette were presented to the Shop with a Cop program. Pictured (from left) are Proffitt, Barnette, Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford, Sheriff Keith Wood and Pomeroy fireman Aaron Oliphant. Tina Richards | Courtesy photo Pomeroy Patrolman Leif Babb, Pomeroy Chief Chris Pitchford, and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood are pictured presenting a check for the Shop with a Cop Program. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.17-Shop-2.jpg Pomeroy Patrolman Leif Babb, Pomeroy Chief Chris Pitchford, and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood are pictured presenting a check for the Shop with a Cop Program. Tina Richards | Courtesy photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

