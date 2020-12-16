Capital funding to Ariel, municipal pool, freight museum

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) has announced the allocation of $515,000 in capital budget funds to Gallia County.

Ohio state lawmakers this week began hearings on the two-year state construction budget. It includes funding for a variety of initiatives across the state and aids in various local projects in Gallipolis.

“Downtown Gallipolis is a staple in our community,” Stephens stated in a news release. “It’s a city to be proud of. I am excited to see community attractions receive necessary fund to keep them continuously growing and developing. Local charms like the Ariel Opera House and Freight Train Depot are what make Gallipolis the unique town that it has come to be. I thank Ohio’s leaders for seeing the necessity to prioritize these community projects in the 93rd house district.”

Local projects in Gallia County funded in the bill include the following:

Gallipolis City Pool: $40,000;

Ariel Opera House Energy Efficiency and Safety Updates: $400,000;

Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum: $75,000.

According to the news release from Stephens’ office, the capital bill is being included in Senate Bill 310, which is currently pending in a House-Senate conference committee. The measure is expected to be approved by the legislature this week. The bill would then go to Governor Mike DeWine for his signature.

Statewide, the bill includes more than $2 billion in new capital appropriations for a wide variety of infrastructure across Ohio. This is in addition to more than $500 million previously approved by lawmakers for schools and local infrastructure projects.

Statewide highlights include the following:

$452 million for the Department of Higher Education, which includes funding for traditional and regional campuses and community colleges;

$300 million for K-12 school building construction and improvements;

$280 million for the Ohio Public Works Commission, which supports a variety of infrastructure initiatives, including local water, sewer and road projects;

$62.5 million for the Clean Ohio Program;

$50 million for county jail projects. Funding will be allocated through a competitive, needs-based process;

$10 million for safety grants for K-12 schools and Ohio’s colleges and universities.

Information provided by the office of Rep. Jason Stephens.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_Tribune-5.jpg