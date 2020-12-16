Perry named PVH Employee of the Month

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces the Customer Service Employee of the Month for November 2020 is Robin Perry from the Materials Management Department.

Perry has been employed since September 1994 and is currently working as a materials management secretary/buyer.

According to a news release from PVH, the Employee of the Month is “nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

The news release further stated, “Robin was nominated because she exemplifies the attitude and work ethic that is much needed in the healthcare system. She has many visitors stop by her office each day to ask for directions, and she is always friendly and courteous to them. During the renovation of the Regional Health Center, Robin was a constant and comforting help to any visitor who needed assistance finding the new physician offices.

“Robin provides excellent customer service to her co-workers. She is always smiling and laughing and helps others enjoy their day. She also sets the standard when it comes to time and attendance. There are many days that she physically does not feel well enough to be with us, but she pushes through her ailments and works as if nothing can stop her. She looks for a reason to be here, not a reason not to be here.

“Robin is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have her on our team. In this recognition, she received a $100 check and a VIP parking space.”

Perry will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

Information submitted by PVH.