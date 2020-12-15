COVID-related death reported in Mason County … New hospitalizations reported in Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Mason County on Tuesday, while Gallia County reported four new hospitalizations.

The Mason County Health Department reported an additional death on Tuesday morning. This individual was a female in the 80-89 year age range.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Gallia County Health Department reported four new hospitalizations, with one each in the 0-19, 20-29, 70-79 and 80-plus age ranges. Forty-nine new cases were reported in the county since Monday.

Nine new cases were reported by the Meigs County Health Department in Tuesday’s update, bringing the active case total to 169.

Testing sites

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will take place on Wednesday from 5-7 at Wahama High School in Mason and on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Hannan High School in Ashton, according to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Pre-registration is available at getmycovidresult.com.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,343 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tueday’s updates. This is an increase of 49 since Monday.

ODH reported a total of 83 hospitalizations (4 new) and 808 presumed recovered individuals (24 new) as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 15 deaths in Gallia County, according to ODH.

Age ranges for the 1,343 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 187 cases (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

20-29 — 217 cases (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

30-39 — 172 cases (8 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 201 cases (10 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 189 cases (7 new cases, 7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 167 cases (1 less case, 16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 118 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 23 total hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 91 cases (10 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 26 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

Unknown — 1 case

During Tuesday’s news conference by Governor Mike DeWine, Gallia County was listed as having the 9th highest occurrence rate in the state for the past two weeks. Gallia County reported a total of 341 cases from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13, which is equal to 1,140.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to its news release on Tuesday. The health department reports the recovered case total is 550, with a total of 43 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 169 active cases, and 731 total cases (684 confirmed, 47 probable) since April. There have been 12 total deaths in Meigs County.

Age ranges for the 731 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 23 cases

10-19 — 66 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 112 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 90 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 106 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 110 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 98 cases (5 new cases, 10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 72 cases (12 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 35 cases (8 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

During Tuesday’s news conference by Governor Mike DeWine, Meigs County was listed as 70th of the 88 counties with 177 cases reported during the two weeks, which is equal to 772.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 811 cases on Tuesday, 16 more than Monday. Of those, 128 are active and 670 are recovered. There are currently 11 hospitalized cases. The department reported an addition death on Tuesday morning — a female in the 80-89 year age range. There have been a total of 13 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

DHHR reported 815 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, 17 more than Monday. Of those, 800 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 815 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 12 cases (1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 66 cases

20-29 — 121 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 84 cases (plus 5 probable cases)

40-49 — 129 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 136 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 119 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 death, 2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 133 cases (9 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 68.96 on Tuesday, with a 8.86 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 8,755 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 9,879). There were 103 new deaths (21-day average of 73), 614 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 372) and 74 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 38) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 65,708 cases with 1,012 deaths. There was an increase of 1,314 cases from Monday and 34 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,330,401 lab test have been completed, with a 4.14 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 9.61 percent. There are 21,091 currently active cases in the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

