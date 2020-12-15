Grand jury returns indictments

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met and handed down indictments in October, November, and December of 2020. The following individuals were indicted:

October

Matthew Edward Day, age 20, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Richard M. Wade, Jr., age 35, of Detroit, Michigan, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Brandon Wayne Adams, age 37, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapon, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Matthew M. Baird, age 36, of Thurman, Ohio, two counts of Felonious Assault, felonies of the second degree.

Travis Edward Johnson, age 30, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Jimmy Murphy, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael Ray Spence, age 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

Judy Stapleton, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jessica L. Walker, age 32, of Racine, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

November

Leland L. Wilson, age 57, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Donna M. Wilson, age 56, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Zachariah Allen Russell, age 25, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; one count of Telecommunications Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jesse William-Lewis McGuire, age 22, of Scottown, Ohio, one count of Voyeurism, a felony of the fifth degree.

Adam Wesley Slack, age 25, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

David Harper, age 31, of Vinton, Ohio, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, both felonies of the fifth degree.

Anthony Kyle Knepper, age 30, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree.

Gary P. McGuire, age 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Rape, both felonies of the first degree.

Bretton Stutes, age 26, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Trespassing in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present (with gun specification), a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Violating Protection Order, a felony of the fifth degree.

Sethie Adam Wolford, age 31, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Lawrence R. Fornash, Jr., age 41, of Crown City, Ohio, two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability, both felonies of the third degree.

Marithe Taysean Beach, age 19, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Marihuana, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Trafficking in Marihuana, a felony of the third degree.

Shawn Jay Lawson, age 49, of Rio Grande, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Anthony K. Stout, age 52, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability; a felony of the third degree.

Jason L. Hartshorn, age 32, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Crystal E. Hartshorn, age 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

December

Thomas Charles Patrick, age 50, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Seth Jeffers, age 24, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Robert E. Thacker, age 31, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kayla N. Smith, age 21, of Henderson, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Fred K. Wray, age 44, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Faynia M. Marbury, age 41, of Circleville, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Cory Allen Caldwell, age 20, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Bradley Scott Thomas, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Joseph Allen Collins, age 37, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), both felonies of the fifth degree.

Glenvor Taylor Durst, age 41, of Henderson, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Keith W. Lamm, age 32, of Cheshire, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

John Christopher Smith, age 25, of Willowood, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Robert E. Thorla, Jr., age 42, of Racine, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Carl Don Brewer, age 36, of Portland, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jason D. Fisher, age 51, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael A. Saunders, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree.

Randall D. Bailey, age 32, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Johnathan Stephen Burke, age 20, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joseph Thomas Dean Cremeans, age 31, of Patriot, Ohio, two counts of Grand Theft, both felonies of the fourth degree; two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, both felonies of the fourth degree; and one count of Forgery, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jody Marie Blankenship, age 35, of Waverly, Ohio, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Luke N. Dillard, age 30, of Racine, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Tony L. Puckett, age 47, of Oak Hill, Ohio, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Allen W. Burke, age 42, of Bidwell, Ohio, Felony OVI, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Stephen J. White, age 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; Trafficking in Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third degree.

Brandon A. Campbell, age 36, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Michael Shane Pethtel, age 55 of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Assault of a Peace Officer, a felony of the fourth degree.

Nick A. Morris, age 32, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto Grounds of Detention Facility or Institution, a felony of the third degree; two counts of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, both felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Joyceann Louise Ruane, age 25, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Murder (with gun specification), a special category felony; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Information provided by the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office.