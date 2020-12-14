Meigs native to receive Global Teacher Award

HILLIARD — A Meigs County native is being recognized on a global stage for her work in the classroom.

Melisa Hayes, a 1993 graduate of Meigs High School, will be presented with the Global Teacher Award from AKS Education Awards during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 20. The ceremony will be streamed on the AKS Education Awards Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Hayes has been teaching second grade at Hilliard City Schools for the past 23 years.

Students in Hayes’ classroom learn on a global scale, interacting with individuals and fellow students from around the United States and in many countries around the world.

Hayes explained that five or six years ago she began to connect her students with those in other parts of the country and world, first through Skype and now Zoom.

This past week her students were able to Zoom with a friend in India.

During the sessions (pre-pandemic) the students would be able to ask their virtual guests questions about their location to determine where the person(s) were located and learn about that area.

Currently, the “mystery guest” in the Zoom session will give the students clues as to where they are located. The students will then use an app on their devices which have various maps. Based on those clues, the students can eliminate locations to narrow down the place where the guest is located.

Hayes said she was nominated by a fellow educator and received an email letting her know she had won the award.

“I’m grateful,” said Hayes of receiving the award, noting that she was very humbled by the honor. “You are only as good as who you surround yourself with. I am surrounded by some very good educators, family and friends.”

For more on the award visit https://aksawards.com/gta/ .

Melisa Hayes will receive the Global Teacher Award later this month.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

