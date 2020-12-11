Double-digit increases in new cases continue

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 87 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday among Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties. Also, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released its latest weekly case information regarding long-term care facilities.

ODH reported 35 new cases in Gallia County on Friday, with a total of 1,230 cases reported since March.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The department also reported 30 additional recovered cases, meaning 207 of the 689 total cases are active.

The Mason County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making a total of 760 cases, 211 of which are active.

Long-Term Care Facilities

In Gallia County, according to ODH, Abbyshire Place Skilled Nursing and Rehab has seven cases among residents for the most recent reporting week; there is also reportedly one positive staff case. The facility has a cumulative total of 44 resident cases and a cummulative total of 26 staff cases, according to ODH.

According to ODH, Arbors of Gallipolis has two staff cases for the most recent reporting week. The facility has a cummulative total of 11 staff cases and there have been zero resident cases reported at the facility.

Holzer Senior Care has 19 resident cases this recent reporting week and two staff cases, according to the update from ODH. The facility has a cumulative total of 21 resident cases and a cumulative total of six staff cases, as reported by ODH.

A statement from Holzer released to Ohio Valley Publishing on Friday, included the following: “Holzer Senior Care Center has placed numerous precautions in effect to protect our staff and residents during this pandemic. Currently, residents and staff are being tested twice a week, which is providing the opportunity to gain positive/negative results in a quick manner in order to quarantine and treat individuals if needed.

“Safety precautions available at HSCC include: social distancing, wearing mask/Personal Protective Equipment at all times for staff, masking for residents, opening a dedicated COVID care unit with specialized air handling equipment, assessing all residents for any potential symptoms or change in condition, and continued cleaning and sterilizing of the facility. No visitors are allowed within the facility at this time.

“HSCC staff are communicating with family members in order to share resident’s status and any updates from the facility. We continue to follow all Ohio Department of Health (ODH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines to provide a safe environment for our staff and residents. Holzer Health System encourages our communities to continue following safety guidelines by social distancing, limiting contact in our communities, and wearing a mask to limit exposure risk.

“For more information on safety protocols at Holzer, please visit https://www.holzer.org/coronavirus-covid-19-information/”

In Meigs County, Arbors at Pomeroy and Overbrook Rehabilitation Center each have one positive staff case for the reporting week, according to ODH. Overbrook Administrator Stephanie Cleland confirmed the case, but said it was “not facility spread,” but a community spread case.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,230 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of 35 since Thursday.

ODH reported a total of 78 hospitalizations and 709 presumed recovered individuals as of Friday. There have been a total of 17 deaths in Gallia County.

Age ranges for the 1,230 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 171 cases (3 new cases)

20-29 — 196 cases (3 hospitalizations, 4 new cases)

30-39 — 159 cases (3 hospitalizations, 5 new cases)

40-49 — 183 cases (3 hospitalizations, 4 new case)

50-59 — 175 cases (7 hospitalizations, 7 new cases)

60-69 — 158 cases (16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths, 3 new cases)

70-79 — 109 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths, 3 new cases)

80-plus — 78 cases (24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths, 5 new cases)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 19 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to its news release on Friday. The health department reports the recovered case total is 501.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 207 active cases, and 689 total cases (643 confirmed, 46 probable) since April. There have been 12 total deaths in Meigs County. There have been 40 total hospitalizations.

Age ranges for the 689 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 23 cases

10-19 — 62 cases (5 new cases)

20-29 — 105 cases (1 hospitalization, 1 new cases)

30-39 — 85 cases (2 hospitalizations, 4 new cases)

40-49 — 101 cases (1 hospitalization, 3 new cases)

50-59 — 103 cases (2 hospitalizations, 2 new cases)

60-69 — 87 cases (9 hospitalizations, 2 new cases)

70-79 — 69 cases (12 hospitalizations, 4 deaths, 1 new case)

80-89 — 35 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 760 cases on Friday, 33 more than Thursday. Of those, 211 are active and 539 are recovered. There are currently 12 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 10 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR reported 741 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, 20 more than Thursday. Of those, 726 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 721 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases

10-19 — 62 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 106 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 8 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 77 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 115 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 5 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 125 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 113 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 118 cases (6 deaths)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 80.27 on Friday, with a 9.28 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 10,359 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 9,847). There were 128 new deaths (21-day average of 70), 394 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 361) and 44 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 37) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 60,637 cases with 938 deaths. There was an increase of 942 cases from Thursday and 17 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,283,407 lab test have been completed, with a 3.99 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.07 percent. There are 19,971 currently active cases.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

