Supporting the pavilion project

GALLIPOLIS — The pavilion project at the French Art Colony (FAC) recently received a financial boost.

“The French Art Colony was thrilled to receive a five thousand dollar donation from local Gallipolis patrons, Karen and Buddy Moore, on September 30th, to support the project of adding retractable canvas walls to the FAC’s outdoor pavilion,” a news release from the FAC stated. “Karen and Buddy’s substantial gift helped towards the FAC’s ability to create a custom design with local craftsman, Aiden Miller, of Country Road Tarp Shop.”

According to the new release, the walls, which will provide protection for patrons from the sun, rain, and wind, were installed on Nov. 21 and are ready for use during the upcoming busy spring, summer, and fall months of 2021.

The walls will be utilized during outdoor community events, like the FAC’s Hot Summer Nights concert series, wedding receptions, showers, kid’s activities, painting classes, and more.

The FAC organization expressed its gratitude to the Moore’s for their contribution which “helps the FAC better serve our community.”

Information provided by FAC.

Pictured from left, Karen Moore and Buddy Moore, Rachel Harper, French Art Colony (FAC) executive director, Jayne Burger, FAC trustee, Cynthia Sexton, FAC board chair, Deb Rhodes, FAC trustee, Linda Hall, FAC trustee. (FAC | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.12-Pavillion.jpg Pictured from left, Karen Moore and Buddy Moore, Rachel Harper, French Art Colony (FAC) executive director, Jayne Burger, FAC trustee, Cynthia Sexton, FAC board chair, Deb Rhodes, FAC trustee, Linda Hall, FAC trustee. (FAC | Courtesy)