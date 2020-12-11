GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Dec. 9

Total Headage: 622

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600 – 700lbs: $100.00 – $139.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $125.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $122.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $115.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $130.00 – $160.00; 400-500lbs: $135.00 – $155.00; 500-600lbs: $130.00 – $150.00; Heifer Calves 300-400lbs: $100.00 – $133.00; 400-500lbs: $102.00 – $129.00; 500-600lbs: $110.00 – $130.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $120.00-$170.00; 400-600lbs: $110.00-$149.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $135.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $110.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $20.00 – $60.00; Bred Cows: $370.00 – $940.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $625.00 – $925.00; Choice Steers & Heifers: $101.00 – $105.00; Holstein Steers: $60.00 – $70.00

Bulls

All Weights: $58.00 – $85.00

Small Animals

Feeder Pigs: $10.00 – $20.00; Market Hogs: $20.00 – $45.00

Comments: No sale on Dec. 23 or Dec. 30.