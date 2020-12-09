COVID-19 related deaths reported

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested. Testing is done by the Mason County Health Department with assistance from Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

OHIO VALLEY — COVID-19 related deaths were reported by two local health departments on Wednesday.

The Gallia County Health Department reported two additional deaths on Wednesday afternoon, totaling 17 in the county. There were also 48 new cases of COVID-19 reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional death on Wednesday, totaling 12 in the county. There were also 18 additional cases (17 confirmed and one probable) reported on Wednesday. This brings Meigs to 649 total cases since the pandemic began, 167 of which, are currently active.

In addition, the Mason County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 — making a total of 710 cases and 250 active cases.

State information

On Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported the current number of active cases in the state has reached a new record high of 20,059. A new record high of 650 hospitalizations has been reached, with 180 of those patients currently in the ICU.

The cumulative percent of positive cases is now 3.95%, up from 3.88% on Monday and the highest such rate seen in West Virginia since April 22, 2020. Meanwhile, as of Monday morning, the statewide rate of COVID-19 transmission – also known as Rt – had risen to 1.13; the 10th-worst such rate of any state in the country.

In Ohio, Jackson County was noted as having the state’s highest occurrence of cases in the 14-day period ending on Dec. 5. Jackson had a case count of 442, while Gallia, ranked 17th, had a case count of 270. Meigs ranked 63rd out of 88 counties, with 159 cases reported between Nov. 22-Dec. 5. Occurrence rates and rankings also look at total population and cases per 100,000 of the population.

Long-Term Care Facilities

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported new cases at Lakin Hospital and PVH Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. At Lakin, there are currently eight active positive staff, seven of which are new, according to DHHR. At PVH nursing, there are currently five active positive staff and two active positive residents, according to DHHR. Both facilities are listed as having active outbreaks.

PVH Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Director Amber Findley said the two residents are now recovered and there are no active residents at the center. In addition, three employees have recovered and three are active with COVID-19. Findley said on Saturday, Dec. 12, those employees will be considered recovered.

Local Schools

Meigs Local School District announced Tuesday evening there is a COVID-19 case at Meigs High School. The report from the superintendent’s office stated “that either a Meigs High School staff member, student(s), or service provider have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

Gallia County Local Schools Supt. Jude Meyers delivered a video message on Wednesday, explaining the decision of the district to go fully remote through Jan. 15, 2021 – it can be viewed via the district’s website. He also spoke about athletics and extracurricular activities continuing.

“The other issue that’s come up has been the issue of extracurricular activities and athletics, and why would the school consider keeping these activities going at this point in time. …We have many groups in our schools that are involved in community outreach programs and are very active in the holidays, keep in mind these kids work in very small groups, they follow all school safety protocol but many of these programs and organizations in our schools help distribute clothing, food and gifts within the community and it’s very much counted on by our families that are definitely in need. Any of these groups, whether it be athletics or these supplemental groups and extracurriculars, are in a very controlled environment, they follow very strict protocols, they work in very small groups and obviously, if there’s any exposure, those groups are shut down immediately…”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,166 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 48 since Tuesday.

The health department reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, making a total of 17 in the county. ODH reported a total of 78 hospitalizations, an increase of two from the previous day, and 656 presumed recovered individuals as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 1,118 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 165 cases (5 new cases)

20-29 — 190 cases (3 hospitalizations, 5 new cases)

30-39 — 151 cases (3 hospitalizations, 6 new cases)

40-49 — 178 cases (3 hospitalizations, 4 new cases)

50-59 — 161 cases (7 hospitalizations, 11 new cases)

60-69 — 153 cases (16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths, 6 new cases)

70-79 — 104 cases (22 hospitalizations, 6 deaths, 6 new cases)

80-plus — 64 cases (24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths, 5 new cases)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators last week.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department announced the COVID-19 related death of an individual in the 70-79-year-old age range, bringing the county’s total deaths to 12 since the pandemic began. Also, on Wednesday, the health department announced an additional hospitalization in the 70-79-year-old range, for a total of 39 total hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

The health department reported 17 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one probable case, according to its news release on Wednesday. The health department reports the recovered case total is 471.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 167 active cases, and 649 total cases (603 confirmed, 46 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 649 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 21 cases

10-19 — 55 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 101 cases (1 hospitalization, 2 new cases)

30-39 — 77 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

40-49 — 93 cases (1 hospitalization, 4 new cases)

50-59 — 99 cases (2 hospitalizations, 3 new cases)

60-69 — 83 cases (8 hospitalizations, 3 new cases)

70-79 — 67 cases (12 hospitalizations, 4 deaths, 2 new cases)

80-89 — 34 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths, 1 new case)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators last week.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 710 cases on Wednesday, 27 more than Tuesday. Of those, 250 are active and 450 are recovered. There are currently eight hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 10 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR reported 705 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 20 more than Tuesday. Of those, 688 are confirmed cases and 17 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 705 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases

10-19 — 57 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 96 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 72 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 111 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 120 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 108 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 117 cases (6 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 93.74 on Tuesday, with a 11.43 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 10,094 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 9,585). There were 84 new deaths (21-day average of 65), 464 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 356) and 49 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 37) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 58,462 cases with 910 deaths. There was an increase of 1,402 cases from Tuesday and 31 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,250,368 lab test have been completed, with a 3.95 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.59 percent. There are 20,059 currently active cases.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story. Additional information from the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

