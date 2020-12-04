Gallia Community Fund supports local non-profits… $10K to be shared among three organizations

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia Community Foundation Fund, a permanent endowment fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), this week announced the distribution of COVID-19 Relief Funding from FAO to three local nonprofits totaling $10,000.

According to a news release, these funds will support the selected nonprofits with strained resources due to the pandemic’s negative impact. Recipients of Gallia Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Funding from the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio include:

Field of Hope Community Campus, Inc.

Field of Hope Community Campus Inc (FOH) is a nonprofit organization operating a behavioral health facility with outpatient counseling for adults struggling with alcohol, drug, and substance abuse through FOH’s Christian based treatment approach. Field of Hope’s behavioral health facility serves patients from Gallia, Meigs, Jackson, and Vinton. Field of Hope’s “Hope House” offers the only women’s inpatient residential treatment center in all four counties. Field of Hope also operates the FOH Food Pantry Program providing food boxes for local schools, Gallia County Sheriff’s Department, other food pantries, churches, and community members. Learn more about Field of Hope at fieldofhope.life. Donate to Field of Hope at fieldofhope.life/giving

Square One GJM

The Square One Project is a nonprofit domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center based in southeastern Ohio covering the three-county area of Gallia, Jackson and Meigs. Square One’s mission is maximizing the positive impact in our community and offering a safe place to house people in need with a one stop office to reach out to all the agencies committed to helping those begin a new life. The Square One Project aims to help stop the spread of drug abuse, homelessness and violence in the community. Square One GJM is currently in the process of its Gallia County Shelter renovation. Learn more about Square One GJM at squareonegjm.com where you can also donate online.

God’s Hands at Work

God’s Hands At Work (GHAW) is a nonprofit with a mission is to serve as God’s hands when needs arise in our region.

GHAW is operated solely from community donations which limits what is available on any given day. God’s Hands At Work’s Mobile Food Pantry program transports food to those in need who can’t get to GHAW’s Service Center in Vinton. Learn more about God’s Hands At Work at www.facebook.com/WeAreGodsHandsAtWork where you can also contact GHAW to donate.

About the Gallia Community Foundation Fund

The Gallia Community Foundation Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio was created to assist the community in growing philanthropic resources to enrich quality of life. Existing FAO Family of Funds include the Gallia Community Foundation Fund, Gallia County Arts & Culture Fund, Gallia County Fair Relocation Fund, Gallipolis Bicentennial Fund, Ohio Valley Bank Foundation Fund, Bill C. Campbell Memorial Endowment, and the Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP) Fund.

The Gallia Community Foundation Fund is governed by the DRP Board, taking responsibility for fundraising and advising grant distributions. DRP’s Board consists of Matt Johnson, Cody Caldwell, Jodie Penrod, Scott Saunders, Aaron Buckley, Wendy Canaday, Katie Ratliff, Brynn Saunders-Noe, and Arun Sharma. To learn more information about the Gallia Community Foundation, visit appalachianohio.org/grow/funds/community-funds/gallia-community-foundation-fund

Gifts to the Gallia Community Foundation Fund or its “Family of Funds” are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, life insurance and charitable remainder trusts. To mail your donation, please designate the Gallia Community Foundation Fund and mail to Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764. You can also make a secure online donation at donatenow.networkforgood.org/foundationforappalachianohio, noting the Gallia Community Foundation.

About the Downtown Revitalization Project

Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP) is a nonprofit with a mission to support Downtown Gallipolis businesses and enrich the quality of life for area residents. DRP provides business development assistance by offering small business grants to new and existing businesses located in Downtown Gallipolis. DRP raises money for its grants entirely through fundraising events- such as The Hoop Project 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament- along with private donations. Learn more about Downtown Revitalization Project at galliadrp.com where you can also download a DRP Funding Application. Email info@galliadrp.com if you’re interested in becoming involved with DRP or if your business is interested in applying for funding.

Gifts to DRP are tax deductible and can be mailed to DRP, 771 Orchard Hill Rd, Gallipolis, OH 45631. You can also make a secure online donation at donatenow.networkforgood.org/foundationforappalachianohio, noting the Gallia Co. Downtown Revitalization Project Fund.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.appalachianohio.org

Information submitted on behalf of Gallia Community Foundation Fund.

