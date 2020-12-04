Home Care and Hospice Month observed

GALLIPOLIS — In recognition of Home Care and Hospice Month in November, proclamations were held at local county commissioner’s offices.

According to a news release from Holzer Health System, these proclamations include:

Home Care/Hospice services provide high quality and compassionate health care services to more than 5 million Americans annually, especially in times of community or personal health care crisis;

90 percent of Americans want to age in place, and Home Care is the preferred method of health care delivery among the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill individuals eager to live independently in their own homes as long as they possibly can;

Home Care/Hospice services allows families to stay together, and provide for greater health, dignity and comfort in our communities;

Home Care and Hospice in the U.S. is a growing alternative to hospitalization or other institution-based forms of health care for acute and chronic illnesses, providing care to millions of Americans each year; and

Two million everyday heroes – including nurses, therapists, and aides – traveled billion miles to deliver care and worked tirelessly to provide professional support to millions of Americans in need of quality health services;

These dedicated professionals and volunteers form a support network that continues to play a vital role in health care delivery for our nation’s disabled, infirm, and aging population;

The National Association for Home Care & Hospice, and thousands of home care agencies across the U.S. have declared the month of November as National Home Care & Hospice Month and are calling on all Americans to observe these occasions with appropriate ceremonies and activities;

During November, the home care and hospice community honored the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve. These heroic caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation.

According to the news release, “Holzer has been providing home health services for more than 30 years, consistently receiving high marks for quality care and patient satisfaction. Trust Holzer Home Care to provide you with quality, compassionate home care services including skilled nursing care, aide services, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. Holzer Home Care provides services in Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties in Ohio and Mason County, West Virginia.

“Holzer Hospice is a licensed, certified hospital program, overseen by a physician, offering pain and symptom relief, and emotional and spiritual support for patients who have a serious illness, when full recovery is not possible. Hospice offers needed caring and compassion, personal in-home assistance, bereavement counseling, and medical supportive care. It can make the difference between a painful, difficult time, and a time of personal comfort, needed care, and an understanding friend. Holzer Hospice serves patients with a life-limiting illness, regardless of ability to pay in Athens, Vinton, Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs Counties in Ohio.”

Holzer Hospice services include:

Regular consultations with attending physicians and the Hospice Medical Director to ensure each patient with quality, comfort care;

Evaluation by registered nurses for symptom management;

Home Health Aides provide personal care, homemaker services, and respite for the caregiver;

Licensed Social Workers provide assistance with emotional support, counseling, and assistance with community resources;

Trained volunteers assist with errands, household tasks, companionship for patient or caregiver, and/or respite for the caregiver;

Bereavement or aftercare services to provide emotional support and grief education for families up to 13 months after being bereaved;

Spiritual support provided by our hospice Chaplain and volunteers.

For more information on Holzer Home Care, and Hospice Services, call 1-855-4-HOLZER.

Information submitted by Holzer Health System.