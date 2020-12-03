Counties report double-digit case increases… RVHS to remote learning

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested. Testing is done by the Mason County Health Department with assistance from Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties continued to each report double-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while River Valley High School (RVHS) announced it would be operating remotely until Christmas break.

Meigs County reported 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a news release from the Meigs County Health Department. Meigs has reported 552 total cases since April with 177 of those total cases considered active.

Gallia County had 32 new cases reported Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases to 956 since March.

The Mason County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — making 562 total cases since March, of which, 256 are active.

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Advisory levels in Meigs and Gallia Counties remained unchanged this week, with Meigs as a “Red” level three and Gallia as an “Orange” level two. The advisory is designed to serve as a warning by indicating where a particular county is trending.

Meigs County remains red, meeting the same four indicators as the previous week. Meigs County reported 126 cases in the past two weeks, which is 550.05 cases per 100,000 population during that time. While cases have leveled out according to the charts provided by ODH, Meigs County’s steep increase in new cases and emergency department visits approximately two weeks ago have the county continuing to meet the new case increase and emergency department visit indicators. Meigs also meets the indicator for non-congregate cases. Indicators not met include outpatient visits, hospital admissions, and ICU bed occupancy.

In remaining orange, Gallia County continues to meet two of the seven indicators. In the past two weeks, Gallia County has seen a reported 247 cases which is 826.14 cases per 100,000 population. The county also meets the indicator for non-congregate cases. Indicators not met in the county are new case (per day) increase, emergency department visits, outpatient visits, hospital admissions and ICU bed occupancy.

Counties which are at a “Purple” level four are Montgomery, Richland, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Stark and Lake. “Orange” level two counties, in addition to Gallia, are Wyandot, Hocking, Vinton, Washington, Monroe, Noble and Harrison. All other counties in the state are red.

Charts by county for each of the indicators can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov under the Ohio Public Health Advisory System tab.

Travel advisory

Ohio released it’s weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory issued on Wednesday with 14 states listed as having a positivity rate at or above 15 percent, including Ohio itself.

Regarding Ohio being on the advisory list it self, the advisory release states, “This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%. The state has seen record levels of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of this virus. This includes recommendations to stay at home except for necessary trips for supplies, consistent mask-wearing when around others, and frequent hand washing. Together we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

States on the advisory, in addition to Ohio, are Pennsylvania, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

“Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days,” states the advisory.

Local schools

On Thursday, RVHS inititally posted the following to its Facebook page, also found on the Gallia County Local Schools district website, “River Valley High School will be operating from a remote learning plan for Friday 12/4/20. All RV High School athletic programs are closed through Sunday 12/6/20. Updates and further information will be released on the RVHS Gallia Local Website as well as the RVHS Facebook page.”

Then, later on Thursday afternoon, the following was posted on the school’s Facebook page, “Due to an increase in positive COVID cases and numerous students in quarantine, River Valley High School will be on a remote learning plan through 12/18/20 (until Christmas Break). Learning will continue with the remote format. Staff will continue to report daily and will be available for questions or assistance to students.”

Also released was the following from Southern Local in Meigs County:

“We are providing you notice that either a Southern Elementary School staff member or student have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus,” stated Southern Local Supt. Tony Deem in a letter posted to the district website on Thursday. Southern Local Schools remain open and students should report as normal unless advised otherwise.”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and Gallia County Health Department, reported a total of 956 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 32 since Wednesday.

ODH also lists 15 deaths. ODH reported a total of 69 hospitalizations (3 new) and 516 presumed recovered individuals (25 new) as of Thursday. On Thursday, the health department also reported hospitalizations had increased by 11 since Nov. 24.

Age ranges for the 956 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 119 cases (6 new cases)

20-29 — 167 cases (10 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 131 cases (5 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 146 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 127 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 130 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 14 total hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 89 cases (2 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 47 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 23 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators last week.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 20 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County, according to a news release from the Meigs County Health Department on Thursday. The cases bring Meigs County to 177 active cases, and 552 total cases (508 confirmed, 44 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 552 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 20 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 48 cases

20-29 — 82 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 68 cases (6 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 81 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 85 cases (7 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 71 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 49 cases (10 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 31 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 364 recovered cases, 35 hospitalizations and 11 deaths confirmed by the health department as of Thursday.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators last week.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 562 cases on Thursday, 29 more than Wednesday. Of those, 256 are active and 297 are recovered. There are currently 12 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of nine deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

DHHR reported 558 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, 23 more than Wednesday. Of those, 545 are confirmed cases and 13 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 535 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 8 cases (1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 42 cases (2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 74 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 4 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 58 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 90 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 6 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 95 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 78 cases (1 death, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 100 cases (5 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate is 84.59, with a 8.99 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 8,921 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 8,209). There were 82 new deaths (21-day average of 52), 396 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 320) and 33 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 32) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 51,025 cases with 789 deaths. There was an increase of 1,120 cases from Wednesday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,163,674 lab test have been completed, with a 3.73 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.94 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

RVHS to remote learning

