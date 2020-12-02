‘Christmas on Main’ event set for Saturday

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Christmas on Main, a special holiday shopping event, will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Several businesses along Main Street, and in the downtown area, will be open this Saturday for those looking for a unique gift and shopping experience with a chance to win prizes.

As previously reported by the Register, participants will go from store to store to have a card stamped. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $500, $250 or $100 gift certificate to participating stores.

The game cards appeared inside Friday’s edition of the Register and can be picked up from the participating businesses.

There are 25 participating stores this weekend. Listed on the card are Fringe, Forgotten Treasures, Bordman Furniture, M&Z Boutique, Blaine Survey, B.J. Consignment Shop, Coffee Grinder, Babies N Beyond, The Mothman Museum, Willa’s Bible Bookstore, Counterpoint, Siders Jewelry, Mason Jar, SH Kang Taekwondo, Point Pleasant Trading Company, Silver Market Co., Lemon & Lavender Co., Kathryn’s Luxury Spa, Kate Elaine Floral Design, Solid Rock Studio, Rio Bravo 2, Stuckey’s Guppies & More, What’s the Scoop, Victoria’s Prom & Bridal, The Vintage Vault.

In addition to the Christmas on Main shopping event, Logan Edmonds, a local author will be signing and selling his debut novel at the Mason Jar in Point Pleasant.

Edmonds will be at the store on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with his novel, “The Medallion Mythos,” which he self-published in September of this year.

This year, the merchants are hosting Christmas on Main in place of the annual Sugar Plum Stroll, which was normally at the beginning of November. Due to the pandemic, Main Street Merchants decided to cancel the Sugar Plum Stroll for 2020 and plan an alternate event.

Pictured is the shopping card which will be shared by participating businesses during “Christmas on Main.” Participants will go from store to store to have the card stamped. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $500, $250 or $100 gift certificate to participating stores. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.3-Map.jpg Pictured is the shopping card which will be shared by participating businesses during “Christmas on Main.” Participants will go from store to store to have the card stamped. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $500, $250 or $100 gift certificate to participating stores. (Courtesy)

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff write for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

