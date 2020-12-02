Christmas at the museum

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum will open for the annual Christmas light show on Friday.

The museum will be open for a drive-thru show from 6-9 p.m. from Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 13 for the 20th year, according to the farm museum board.

The light show at the museum features historical buildings and farm equipment. Christmas lights are used to decorate the buildings and machinery on the grounds.

The event is free, but a donation is appreciated by the museum board and volunteers.

Due to the pandemic, visitors are only permitted to drive through the museum grounds. No walking tours will take place this year.

As with every year, Santa will be on the farm museum grounds to greet visitors. However, the kitchen will not be open to visitors at this time.

The W.Va. State Farm Museum Board is currently looking for volunteers to work the gates during the light show.

The museum is located north of the city of Point Pleasant, across from the Mason County Fairgrounds.

