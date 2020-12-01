Lighting up the Christmas season

Snow began falling in Gallipolis City Park on Monday evening, accenting the annual Gallipolis In Lights display which is currently open to the public. Many displays are closer to the road so visitors can drive around the park without exiting their vehicles. The park is open for those who wish to walk through but those who choose to enter on foot are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. More photos from this year’s display in an upcoming edition. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

