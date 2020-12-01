Ohio’s fall wild turkey season ends with 1,063 birds checked

OHIO — Ohio hunters checked 1,063 wild turkeys during the 2020 fall hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The 2020 fall wild turkey season was open in 70 counties from Oct. 10-Nov. 29. The 2020 total represents a 1% decrease from the average harvest during the past three years, which is 1,078 wild turkeys.

The top 10 counties for wild turkeys taken during the fall 2020 hunting season include: Ashtabula (52), Coshocton (37), Trumbull (36), Guernsey (28), Licking (28), Clermont (27), Geauga (27), Gallia (26), Holmes (26), and Tuscarawas (26). Twenty-two turkeys were checked in by Meigs County hunters.

Wild turkeys were extirpated from Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern day wild turkey season opened in the spring of 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000. Fall turkey season first opened in 19 counties in 1996.

More information on previous wild turkey seasons can be found in the Turkey Harvest Summary.