COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Ohio, WVa… New cases reported in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, New Haven Community Center, Layne St., New Haven;

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested.

OHIO VALLEY — A record number of people are currently hospitalized in Ohio due to COVID-19, according to Gov. Mike DeWine and in West Virginia the number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus jumped 29% in the past week, according to the Associated Press.

DeWine stated that 5,060 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus, the most at any time during the pandemic. Of those, 1,180 are in ICU and 682 on ventilators. According to the AP, there were a record 597 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday, including 162 in intensive care units, according to state health data. That’s up from 463 people hospitalized on Nov. 22, in the Mountain State.

Local schools

In a letter posted to the district website on Monday, Southern Local Supt. Tony Deem stated, “We are providing notice that either a Southern Middle School High School staff member or student have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

Southern Local is to return to school today (Tuesday) as planned following the Thanksgiving break.

Buckeye Hills Career Center announced “at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person” at the school in a statement posted to the school’s Facebook page. The center will remain open at this time.

According to the statement, the secondary education section has reported 9 student and 8 staff cases, while the adult education portion has reported seven student and four staff cases.

High incidence counties

All 88 counties in the state of Ohio continue to see a high incidence of COVID-19, which is defined as more than 100 cases per 100,000 population over a two week time span. Gallia County ranks 25 in the state with 240 cases from Nov. 15-29 which is 802.7 cases per 100,000 population. Meigs County ranks 83rd with 112 actual cases during the same time frame, which is 488.9 cases per 100,000 population. Darke County has the highest incidence rate with 682 cases which is equal to 1334.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 862 cases of COVID-19 since March in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update. This is an increase of 46 since Friday. The Ohio Department of Health also lists 15 deaths. ODH reported a total of 62 hospitalizations and 459 presumed recovered individuals as of Monday.

The new cases and deaths have not been announced by the Gallia County Health Department as of Monday afternoon.

Age ranges for the 862 cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health are as follows:

0-19 — 106 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 144 cases (5 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 121 cases (12 new cases, two hospitalizations)

40-49 — 133 cases (8 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 114 cases (5 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 125 cases (10 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 78 cases (4 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 41 cases (18 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

The Tuesday update from the Gallia County lists a total of 58 hospitalizations, with 14 of those currently hospitalized. There have been 13 deaths and 404 recovered cases reported in Gallia County.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System ma after meeting two of the seven indicators last week.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 21 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, since Friday, in Monday’s update. None of the new cases has required hospitalization. Additionally, more cases have been added to the recovered total, bringing the total recovered to 337.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 121 active cases, and 469 total cases (427 confirmed, 42 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 448 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 17 cases

10-19 — 42 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 70 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 55 cases (3 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 73 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 62 cases (5 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 60 cases (5 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 44 cases (1 new case, 10 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 30 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 15 cases (4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 34 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“With the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Meigs County Health Department urges the community to continue avoiding mass gatherings this holiday season. Please continue social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands to minimize the spread of the virus,” stated the health department in a news release.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators last week.

Mason County

DHHR reported 489 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 63 more than Friday. Of those, 478 are confirmed cases and 11 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 489 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases (1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 38 cases (8 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 61 cases (plus 3 probable cases (2 new), 8 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 50 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 new), 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 79 cases (plus 3 probable cases (1 new), 11 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 83 cases (plus 1 probable case, 2 deaths, 9 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 73 cases (1 death, 9 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 87 cases (5 deaths, 10 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate is 76.5, with a 9.54 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are yellow, orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 6,631 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 7,909). There were 30 new deaths (21-day average of 43), 357 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 296) and 38 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) reported in the previous 24 hours according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 47,842 cases with 735 deaths. There was an increase of 845 cases from Sunday and 6 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,130,956 lab test have been completed, with a 3.64 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.07 percent.

Beth Sergent and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-Testing.jpg

New cases reported in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

Staff Report