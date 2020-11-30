W.Va. man killed in Meigs County crash

LONG BOTTOM — A West Columbia man was killed in a two vehicle crash near Chester on Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Larry D. Jividen, 74, of West Columbia, died in the crash.

Jividen was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 northeast on State Route 7 when his vehicle reportedly went left of center and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Stanley R. Kevech, 60, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

Jividen’s truck then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Keveck’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a mailbox and embankment.

Brenda K. Jividen, 71, of West Columbia, a passenger in Larry Jividen’s vehicle was transported by Meigs County EMS to Holzer Emergency Department with non-incapacitating injuries. Kevech was uninjured. All individuals were wearing safety belts according to the report.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:08 a.m. on State Route 7 near milepost 17. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County ODOT, Meigs County EMS, Chester Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs County Coroner’s Office, Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, 33 Auto and Racine Service Center.

