Mason joins Meigs with ‘red’ designations on respective state maps

OHIO VALLEY — Mason has now joined Meigs, with both counties having been moved to a “red” designation on their respective state color maps in relation to COVID-19 indicators. An additional death has also been reported for Mason County by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and two for Gallia County by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Meigs County met four of seven indicators in moving to “red” this week. The county reported 101 new cases in the past two weeks which is equal to 440.91 cases per 100,000 population to meet the new cases per capita indicator. Also met were the indicators for new case increase, non-congregate cases and emergency department visits. The three indicators not met were outpatient visits, hospital admissions, and ICU bed occupancy.

Gallia County met two of the seven indicators in remaining “orange.” The county reported 243 new cases in the past two weeks which is equal to 812.76 cases per 100,000 population to meet the new cases per capita indicator. Gallia County also met the non-congregate case indicator.

West Virginia County Alert System

Mason County moved into a “red” designation with a positivity rate of 9.01% on Wednesday and 8.98% on Thursday. The county’s infection rate was 46.33% on Nov. 20 and 64.11% on Nov. 26.

Rates are based on a seven-day average for Mason County. There are two ways the state assigns a color code to a county on the county map – an infection rate or percent positivity. The lower of the two metrics is used to designate the color for the country. Cases residing in nursing homes, state or federal prisons and university/college isolation dorms are excluded.

Mason County is also currently red on the Department of Education map. Red indicates 25-plus cases per 100,000 or greater than 8 % positivity rate.

When a country turns “red” in-person instruction is suspended with remote learning to begin, among other restrictions.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 816 cases of COVID-19 since March in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update. This is an increase of 51 since Wednesday and an increase of 215 since the previous Friday. The Ohio Department of Health also lists 15 deaths, two more than previously reported. ODH reported a total of 62 hospitalizations and 414 presumed recovered individuals as of Friday.

The new cases and deaths have not been announced by the Gallia County Health Department as of Friday afternoon.

Age ranges for the 816 cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health are as follows:

0-19 — 104 cases

20-29 — 139 cases (2 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 109 cases (two hospitalizations)

40-49 — 125 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 109 cases (5 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 115 cases (13 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 74 cases (20 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 41 cases (18 hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

The Tuesday update from the Gallia County lists a total of 58 hospitalizations, with 14 of those currently hospitalized. There have been 13 deaths and 404 recovered cases reported in Gallia County.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, since Wednesday, in Friday’s update. None of the new cases has required hospitalization. Additionally, 25 cases have been added to the recovered total, bringing the total recovered to 329.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 108 active cases, and 448 total cases (406 confirmed, 42 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 448 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 17 cases (2 new cases)

10-19 — 41 cases

20-29 — 67 cases (6 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 52 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 70 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 57 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 55 cases (3 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 43 cases (10 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 30 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 15 cases (4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 329 recovered cases (25 new), a total of 34 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“With the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Meigs County Health Department urges the community to continue avoiding mass gatherings this holiday season. Please continue social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands to minimize the spread of the virus,” stated the health department in a news release.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Mason County

DHHR reported 426 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, 43 more than Wednesday. The COVID-19 related death of a 50-year old male from Mason County was also reported by DHHR on its Thursday report.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 426 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 30 cases (3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 53 cases (plus 1 probable case, 7 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 7 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 68 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 74 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new death, 2 total deaths, 7 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 64 cases (1 death, 8 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 77 cases (5 deaths, 7 new confirmed cases)

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 48-hour change of 17,065 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 7,601). (Editor’s note: ODH did not release an update on Thursday, with the numbers on Friday including both Thursday and Friday’s data). There were 72 new deaths (21-day average of 41), 474 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 272) and 44 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) reported in the previous 48 hours according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 45,046 cases with 712 deaths. There was an increase of 866 cases from Thursday and no new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,095,837 lab test have been completed, with a 3.57 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.89 percent.

Beth Sergent and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_covid-20.jpg

Latest case numbers from Gallia, Mason, Meigs