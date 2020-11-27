Bossard Library announces Holzer as ‘Fit and Fun’ partner

GALLIPOLIS — In November, Bossard Library launched its new Fit and Fun Pass Lending Program, which enables eligible library patrons to borrow a membership pass to one of several local gym facilities.

Library Director Debbie Saunders recently announced that the Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center will be a participating facility in this program, beginning Dec. 1. Other participating gym facilities include The Root Sports and Fitness Center, Fit Culture, and The Warehouse Gym.

According to a news release from the library, each of these local facilities is diverse in the many amenities offered, including 24/7 gym access, fitness classes and sports clinics, open gym time for various sports, among other amenities. According to Saunders, this program has been very successful in its first month, with gym passes being borrowed for all three facilities.

Saunders noted, “Library patrons borrowing these passes range in age from 15 to 86, which clearly shows this program appeals to all generations. The Library is pleased to have Holzer as a participating agency in this program, given the many amenities of their facility as well.”

Patrons in good standing who are at least thirteen years of age are eligible to borrow a Fit and Fun Pass. Participants will be required to sign lending agreements and liability waivers, and in the case of minors, parental consent forms must be completed.

Available gym passes may be borrowed at any time during the calendar month; however, these passes will expire on the last day of each month. No more than one gym pass may be borrowed on a patron’s card at any one time. Passes may only be used by the patron on whose Library card the pass is borrowed. A patron may not borrow a gym pass for the same gym facility for consecutive months, and may not borrow a gym pass more than three times per year for the same gym facility.

Patrons are permitted to place reserves on the Library’s Fit and Fun gym pass. Patrons will receive a reserve notice by their preferred method of notification, as entered in the Library’s database.

For more information, contact the Library at 740-446-7323 or visit the Library at 7 Spruce Street, Gallipolis.

Information submitted by Bossard Library.