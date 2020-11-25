Meigs now ‘Red’ on health advisory map… Local COVID-19 cases trending upward …W.Va. active cases reaches new high

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs County turned “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This is the first time Meigs has been in the red category, which is level three of four in the state. Level three means that there is “very high exposure and spread”.

There are nine counties — including Gallia — which remain at the orange level two advisory and four counties — Franklin, Montgomery, Lorain and Lake — which are in the highest level four which is purple on the map. Eleven of the red counties are in the watch list, in danger of going to level four.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday (and before the updated color map was released), the Meigs County Health Department stated in a news release, “With the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Meigs County Health Department urges the community to avoid mass gatherings this holiday season. We know Thanksgiving is usually a time to gather and give thanks, but we are not in a usual time. This year we ask you to keep your Thanksgiving gatherings to your immediate family to limit the virus’s spread.”

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. None of the new cases has required hospitalization, although one previously diagnosed individual in the 20-29 age range is now hospitalized.

The Mason County Health Department reported 22 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — making a total of 398 cases since March with 162 currently active.

In West Virginia on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice reported the current number of active cases in the state has reached a new record high of 14,283. The number of total patients hospitalized also hit a record high of 510 and the number of ICU patients hit a record high of 144. According to the governor’s office, the cumulative percent of positive cases is now 3.53%, up from 3.48% on Monday and the highest such rate seen in West Virginia since April 24, 2020.

As of Wednesday morning, the statewide rate of COVID-19 transmission – also known as Rt – was 1.04; tied for the 17th-best such rate of any state in the country.

The Ohio Department of health reported a total of 765 cases of COVID-19 since March in Gallia County as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 30 cases from the ODH update on Tuesday.

Ohio travel advisory

Ohio updated its travel advisory map on Wednesday, with 16 states now on the advisory list. When traveling to/from one of the states and returning to Ohio individuals are asked to quarantine. States on the list as of Wednesday are Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Penslyvania. These states have a positivity rate at or exceeding 15 percent. Ohio is approaching this number with a 14 percent positivity rate.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 765 cases of COVID-19 since March in Gallia County in the Wednesday afternoon update.

In an update on Tuesday, the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 709 cases of COVID-19, with 292 of those cases considered to be active. The update does not include all cases from Nov. 22-24, stated the health department in the update. The Ohio Department of Health update on Tuesday afternoon lists Gallia County at 735 total cases.

Age ranges for the 709 cases reported by the health department are as follows:

0-19 — 85 cases

20-29 — 121 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 95 cases

40-49 — 107 cases (2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 99 cases (6 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 102 cases (12 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 65 cases (18 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 26 cases (13 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

The Tuesday update lists a total of 58 hospitalizations, with 14 of those currently hospitalized. There have been 13 deaths and 404 recovered cases reported in Gallia County.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. None of the new cases has required hospitalization, although one previously diagnosed individual in the 20-29 age range is now hospitalized.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 119 active cases, and 434 total cases (392 confirmed, 42 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 434 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 15 cases

10-19 — 41 cases

20-29 — 61 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization)

30-39 — 52 cases (2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 69 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 55 cases (4 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 52 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 43 cases (10 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 30 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 15 cases (4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 304 recovered cases, a total of 34 hospitalizations (1 news) and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This Thanksgiving, the Meigs County Health Department would like to give our community thanks for their support throughout this pandemic. We would like to also give thanks to our staff for the countless hours they have worked during the COVID-19 response to help our great community’s citizens. Please continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and wear facial coverings,” continued the news release.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Red” Level-3 health advisory level for the first time. The color is updated each week, typically on Thursday. Meigs County was also noted as a “high incidence” county.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 398 total cases (since March) on Wednesday, 22 more than Tuesday. Of those, 162 cases are active, 227 are recovered and six are currently hospitalized. There have been nine total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 383 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 16 more than Tuesday. Seven of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 367 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 27 cases

20-29 — 46 cases (plus 1 probable case, 4 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 40 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 64 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 67 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 56 cases (1 death, 3 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 70 cases (6 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000 people) in the DHHR county alert system map. Surrounding counties were “gold” (Cabell) and “orange” (Jackson and Putnam).

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 10,835 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 7,264). (Editor’s note: The COVID-19 dashboard states, “Today’s data is incomplete. Thousands of reports are pending review. Additionally, today’s data includes positive test results that were delayed because of technical issues related to lab reporting.”). There were 156 new deaths (21-day average of 40), 417 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 271) and 44 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 43,050 cases with 695 deaths. There was an increase of 967 cases from Monday and 13 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,063,597 lab test have been completed, with a 3.53 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.81 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story. Additional information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_covid-19.jpg The Ohio Public Health Advisory System map was released on Wednesday showing Meigs in the red for the first time. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.25-COVID-map.jpg The Ohio Public Health Advisory System map was released on Wednesday showing Meigs in the red for the first time. Office of Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health | Twitter graphic

Local COVID-19 cases trending upward