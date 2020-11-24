Crash involving school bus reported… No students on board

BIDWELL —The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving two injuries. One of the vehicles in the crash was a school bus for Gallia County Local Schools.

Gallia Local Superintendent Jude Meyers told the Tribune on Tuesday, no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

According to a news release from the Post, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Ohio 160 and Ohio 554.

The news released states, a 2008 Thomas Built School Bus driven by Donald Johnson, 65, Gallipolis, was traveling south on Ohio 160. A 2006 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Sandra Holstein, 67, Bidwell, was traveling west on Ohio 554 and was stopped at a stop sign on Ohio 554 at Ohio 160.

The vehicle driven by Holstein reportedly failed to yield from the stop sign and struck the bus in the side, according to the Post. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.

The Post reported minor injuries for both Holstein and Johnson, with both transported for treatment by Gallia EMS. Also, both drivers were noted as wearing seat belts.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies were the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County EMS, Springfield Fire Department, Reds Towing, Ohio Department of Transportation.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_Tribune-3.jpg

No students on board